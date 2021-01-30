Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan addressing during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake
APP46-300121 GHIZER: January 30 - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan addressing during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake. APP photo by Ashraf Hussain

ALSO READ  Minister Tourism Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Nasir Khan giving away shield to player during the final day of Khalti Ice Sport Festival at Khalti Lake

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR