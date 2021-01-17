Home Photos Feature Photos LWMC employees paint the trees at Upper Mall PhotosFeature Photos LWMC employees paint the trees at Upper Mall Sun, 17 Jan 2021, 8:31 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-170121 LAHORE: January 17 - LWMC employees paint the trees at Upper Mall. APP Photo Amir Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Two persons sitting on branches of trees loaded on tri-cycle rickshaw on the way at Larkana-Naudero Road Labourers busy in paint the different designs on the wall of underpass at Canal Road for beautification in the Provincial Capital Labourers busy in paint the different designs on the wall of underpass at Canal Road for beautification in the Provincial Capital