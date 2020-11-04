Home Photos Feature Photos LARKANA: November 04 – A farmer unloading rice crop from tractor trolley... PhotosFeature Photos LARKANA: November 04 – A farmer unloading rice crop from tractor trolley at Rice Factory. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP27-04 LARKANA: November 04 - A farmer unloading rice crop from tractor trolley at Rice Factory. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP27-04 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: October 13 Farmers thrashing the rice crop in a traditional way at their field. APP photo by Munir Butt FAISALABAD: October 10 – Farmers threshing rice crop in traditional way in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem LARKANA: October 07 – Farmer women walking on the railway bridge while carrying bunch of rice crop. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar