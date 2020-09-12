PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: September 12 – Civil Society members holding play cards during a protest against the atrocious incident of motorway. APP photo by Ashraf Ch Sat, 12 Sep 2020, 7:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP12-12 LAHORE: September 12 - Civil Society members holding play cards during a protest against the atrocious incident of motorway. APP photo by Ashraf Ch APP12-12 ALSO READ LAHORE: September 12 - Civil Society members holding play cards during a protest against the atrocious incident of motorway. APP photo by Ashraf Ch