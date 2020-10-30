Home Photos Feature Photos LAHORE: October 30 – A large number of people participating in Eid... PhotosFeature Photos LAHORE: October 30 – A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Rana Imran Fri, 30 Oct 2020, 10:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP58-30 LAHORE: October 30 - A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Rana Imran APP58-30 ALSO READ LARKANA: October 30 Children people participating in the procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar celebrates Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) with labourers at Mandi More Panagah. APP ISLAMABAD: October 30 – SAPM Dr. Sania Nishtar joins Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) celebrations with children at Darul Ehsaas Orphanage in H-13. APP KARACHI: October 30 – Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joins Jamaat e Ahle Sunnat procession on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) in Provincial Capital. APP Photo...