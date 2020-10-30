LAHORE: October 30 - A large number of people participating in Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Rana Imran
ALSO READ  SIALKOT: October 30 - SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch. Muhammad Akhalaq attending Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) procession to celebrate birthday of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). APP photo by Munir Butt

