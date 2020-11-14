Home Photos General Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 14 – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: November 14 – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri addressing the Member-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 5:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-141120 LAHORE: November 14 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri addressing the Member-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP29-141120 ALSO READ Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing after inauguration of Al-Mustafa Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri also present RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing after inauguration of Al-Mustafa Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri... ISLAMABAD: October 31 – Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri addressing during a seminar arranged by Patriotic Association of... ISLAMABAD: October 31 – Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri distributing certificates and...