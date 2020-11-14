LAHORE: November 14 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri addressing the Member-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP29-141120 LAHORE: November 14 - Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri addressing the Member-o-Mehrab conference at Badshahi Masjid. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP29-141120

ALSO READ  Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar addressing after inauguration of Al-Mustafa Hospital. Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor Ul Haq Qadri also present

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR