Home Photos General Coverage Photos SIALKOT: November 14 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SIALKOT: November 14 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalq addressing to media persons. APP photo by Munir Butt Sat, 14 Nov 2020, 5:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-141120 SIALKOT: November 14 - SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalq addressing to media persons. APP photo by Munir Butt APP30-141120 ALSO READ SIALKOT: November 14 - SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Muhammad Umar Mir Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalq inaugurating the renovation of Police Station Civil Lines. APP photo by Munir Butt RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SIALKOT: November 14 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Muhammad Umar Mir Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Akhalq... SIALKOT: November 08 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar along with Mian Ijaz Javed Party Secretary Information talking to media persons at... SIALKOT: September 30 – SPAM for Youth Affairs Usman Dar addressing to a meeting of PGMEA body. APP Photo by Munir Butt