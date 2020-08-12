LAHORE: August 12 – A view of WAPDA House building decorated with Pakistani flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

ALSO READ  LARKANA: August 12  A vendor displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Jinnah Bagh Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

