PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos LAHORE: August 12 – A view of WAPDA House building decorated with Pakistani flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari August 12, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP66-12 LAHORE: August 12 - A view of WAPDA House building decorated with Pakistani flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari APP66-12 ALSO READ LARKANA: August 12 A vendor displaying national flags and other stuff to attract the customers at Jinnah Bagh Road as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar