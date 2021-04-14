Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road
APP24-140421 LARKANA: April 14  Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

ALSO READ  An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR