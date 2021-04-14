Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-140421 LARKANA: April 14 Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers cover chaff (husk from wheat) with mud after thrashing wheat crop in the field Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop through combined harvester machine in their field Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop in their field