Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in a Canal to get some relief from... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters jumping and bathing in a Canal to get some relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the City Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-140421 LARKANA: April 14 Youngsters jumping and bathing in a Canal to get some relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the City. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar APP25-140421LARKANA: April 14 Youngsters jumping and bathing in a Canal to get some relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing temperature in the City. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar ALSO READ An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City Children jumping and bathing in canal to get relief from hot weather in the city A large number of youngsters bathing water pond to get some relief from hot weather in the city