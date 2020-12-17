Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Expressway G-7 in Federal Capital
APP10-171220 ISLAMABAD: December 17 - Labourers busy in installing pedestrian bridge at Expressway G-7 in Federal Capital. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP10-171220

