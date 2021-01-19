Home Photos Feature Photos Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines... PhotosFeature Photos Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines of City District Government to protect from smog at kiln Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-190121 MULTAN: January 19 - Labourers busy in filling coal new zig zag technology under the guidelines of City District Government to protect from smog at kiln. APP photo by Safdar Abbas ALSO READ A large number of people standing in queue for purchasing flour bags on control rate arranged by the City District Government at Resala Road RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in construction work of main sewerage line near Northern Bypass during development in the city Labourers are busy in renovation work of historical site Tehseel Gor Ghatri Labourers are busy in renovation work of historical site Tehseel Gor Ghatri