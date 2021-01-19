Home Photos Feature Photos A mechanic busy in repairing bicycle at his workplace in Federal Capital PhotosFeature Photos A mechanic busy in repairing bicycle at his workplace in Federal Capital Tue, 19 Jan 2021, 9:32 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-190121 ISLAMABAD: January 19 A mechanic busy in repairing bicycle at his workplace in Federal Capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: November 09 A mechanic busy in repairing a bicycle at his roadside workplace. APP photo by Irshad Sehikh SARGODHA: October 22 – A mechanic busy in repairing cycle on his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood LARKANA: October 22 – A mechanic repairing a sewing machine at the door step of a house at Al-Madina Colony. APP photo by Nadeem...