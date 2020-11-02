Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: November 02 – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a Gong Striking... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: November 02 – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a Gong Striking Ceremony upon listing of Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) at the Stock Exchange. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 11:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-02 KARACHI: November 02 - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held a Gong Striking Ceremony upon listing of Agha Steel Industries Limited (ASIL) at the Stock Exchange. APP photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP46-02 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hafeez Shaikh appreciates strong performance of PSX KARACHI: July 01 – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail awarding appreciation certificate and cash award to the police personnel who fought against terrorists at Pakistan... KARACHI: July 01 – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Inspector General of Sindh Police Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar in a group photo with police personnel...