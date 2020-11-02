Home Photos General Coverage Photos KARACHI: November 02 – Stock brokers talking cell phone during trending at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos KARACHI: November 02 – Stock brokers talking cell phone during trending at trending hall of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), First day of the week PSX lost 775 points due to fear of 2nd wave of COVID-19. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi Mon, 2 Nov 2020, 11:08 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP47-02 KARACHI: November 02 - Stock brokers talking cell phone during trending at trending hall of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), First day of the week PSX lost 775 points due to fear of 2nd wave of COVID-19. APP photo Syed Abbas Mehdi APP47-02