APP47-300122 Karachi: January 30 - Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP48-300122 Karachi: January 30 – Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium.APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP49-300122 Karachi: January 30 – Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP50-300122 KARACHI: January 30 – Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan waves his bat after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP51-300122 KARACHI: January 30 – Spectators enjoying while watching Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars teams during Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

Peshawar Zalmi's Ben Cutting (L) bowled by Islamabad United's Hasan Ali during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi at the National Cricket Stadium

Spectators watching T-20 cricket match played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi teams during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Cricket Stadium

Cricket match between Falcon Vs Jinnah teams are playing cricket match at the League Cricket Stadium

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig to sing HBL PSL 2022 anthem

A view of cricket match between Punjab Police and Sargodha Press Club during Quaid-e-Azam Sports Gala at Sargodha University Ground

HBL PSL TV broadcast rights see an increase of 50%

A view of Blind Cricket Match between Karachi and Gilgit blind cricket club during 3rd Quaid-e-Azam T-20 tournament organized by HCCB at Niaz Stadium

Pakistan's Haider Ali plays a shot during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium

Security officials standing high alert for first Twenty20 International Cricket Match between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium

A view of cricket match between Govt Women Degree College Bhagta Wala and Superior College during Inter-Collegiate Cricket Championship organized by Education Board

Special players playing cricket match during Special Sports Festival to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

A view of the last day of cricket match playing between Northern and Southern Punjab teams during Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 played at Multan Cricket Stadium. Southern Punjab team won by 10 Wickets

