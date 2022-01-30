PhotosSports Photos Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium Sun, 30 Jan 2022, 8:42 PM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP47-300122 Karachi: January 30 - Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP47-300122 Karachi: APP48-300122 Karachi: January 30 – Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium.APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP49-300122 Karachi: January 30 – Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam after playing a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium.APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP50-300122 KARACHI: January 30 – Karachi Kings Sharjeel Khan waves his bat after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi APP51-300122 KARACHI: January 30 – Spectators enjoying while watching Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars teams during Pakistan Super League (PSL-7) at National Cricket Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi