ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair, Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurates the construction work of the newly built bridge that connects Sector G-7 with G-8 over Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP34-02 ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair, Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurates the construction work of the newly built bridge that connects Sector G-7 with G-8 over Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP34-02

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR