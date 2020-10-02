Home Photos General Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair,... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos ISLAMABAD: October 02 – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair, Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurates the construction work of the newly built bridge that connects Sector G-7 with G-8 over Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saleem Rana Fri, 2 Oct 2020, 11:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-02 ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affair, Ali Nawaz Awan inaugurates the construction work of the newly built bridge that connects Sector G-7 with G-8 over Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP34-02 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR ISLAMABAD: September 29 – Construction work of underpass underway near Zero Point connecting G-7 with G-8 sectors at Faisal Avenue. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk FAISALABAD: September 22 – Construction work of Kashmir Bridge Underpass in full swing at Canal Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ISLAMABAD: September 13 – A view of construction work of a bridge at Lehtrar Road during development work in the city. APP photo by...