ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Federal Minister for Interior ijaz Ahmad Shah presents memento to the Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand H,E. Mr.Pronpop Uampidhaya at the Ministry of Interior. APP
APP50-02 ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Federal Minister for Interior ijaz Ahmad Shah presents memento to the Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand H,E. Mr.Pronpop Uampidhaya at the Ministry of Interior. APP
APP50-02

ALSO READ  ISLAMABAD: October 02 - Federal Minister for Interior ijaz Ahmad Shah meets with the Ambassador of Kingdom of Thailand H,E. Mr.Pronpop Uampidhaya at the Ministry of Interior. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR