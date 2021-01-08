Home Photos Feature Photos Heavy machinery busy in construction work near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench... PhotosFeature Photos Heavy machinery busy in construction work near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench in the outskirts of the city Fri, 8 Jan 2021, 5:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-080121 RAWALPINDI: January 08 Heavy machinery busy in construction work near Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench in the outskirts of the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP07-080121 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Heavy machinery busy to remove the snow to clear the road as the hilly resort is covered by the first snowfall of 2021 in... Heavy machinery busy in demolishing a hill to make a pedestrian bridge on Islamabad Expressway KARACHI: October 22 Workers are busy in repairing of sewerage line with the help of heavy machinery at Shahrah-e-Pakistan Naseerabad area. APP photo...