Home Photos Feature Photos Gypsy people searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial... PhotosFeature Photos Gypsy people searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital Mon, 18 Jan 2021, 10:13 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP54-180121 LAHORE: January 18 - Gypsy people searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy youngster searching and collecting valuables from heap of garbage in Provincial Capital Gypsy girls searching valuables from the heap of garbage Gypsy persons searching valuables items from garbage at Latifabad