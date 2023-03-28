PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos View of a large number of customers purchasing sweet, sour and spicy sauces from a vendor during the Holy fasting month of Ramzan-Ul-Mubarak here at Qisa Khuwani Bazar Tue, 28 Mar 2023, 11:07 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP36-280323 PESHAWAR: March 28- View of a large number of customers purchasing sweet, sour and spicy sauces from a vendor during the Holy fasting month of Ramzan-Ul-Mubarak here at Qisa Khuwani Bazar. APP/SYR/FHA /SSH APP36-280323 PESHAWAR