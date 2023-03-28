Affluent people of the city are arranging food for breaking fast on Iftar time for deserving people near the old emergency gate of Lady Reading Hospital

March 28- Affluent people of the city are arranging food for breaking fast on Iftar time for deserving people near the old emergency gate of Lady Reading Hospital.
