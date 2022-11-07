Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq distributing souvenir shields at ground breaking ceremony of Information Technology Park project

Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq distributing souvenir shields at ground breaking ceremony of Information Technology Park project
APP21-071122 KARACHI: November 07 - Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq distributing souvenir shields at ground breaking ceremony of Information Technology Park project. APP/MAF/MOS
Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq distributing souvenir shields at ground breaking ceremony of Information Technology Park project
APP21-071122 KARACHI

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Engr. Ameer Muqam, Advisor to the PM and Federal Minister for National History and Literacy Heritage Division addressing a press conference

Engr. Ameer Muqam, Advisor to the PM and Federal Minister for National History and Literacy Heritage Division addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held an introductory meeting with officers of Ministry of Law and Justice

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Sardar Ayaz Sadiq held an introductory meeting with officers of Ministry of Law and Justice

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha, discussing the various collaborative initiatives to rehabilitate the flood hit families in Balochistan Province

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Amir Fida Paracha, discussing the various collaborative initiatives to rehabilitate the...

Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party and Federal Minister Shazia Atta Marri addressing a Press conference at Sindh Archives Complex Clifton

Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party and Federal Minister Shazia Atta Marri addressing a Press conference at Sindh Archives Complex Clifton

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan hoisting national flag at Yadgar-e-Shuhda to mark Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khursheed Khan hoisting national flag at Yadgar-e-Shuhda to mark Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Engr Amir Muqam visiting at National Library of Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Engr Amir Muqam visiting at National Library of Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Engr Amir Muqam visiting different sections of National Library of Pakistan

Adviser to Prime Minister for Political & Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture Engr Amir Muqam visiting different sections of National Library of...

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addresses to media persons during a press conference at 180 H Model Town

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addresses to media persons during a press conference at 180 H Model Town

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is addressing the inaugural ceremony of 220-KV Lalian grid station

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is addressing the inaugural ceremony of 220-KV Lalian grid station

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is cutting ribbon to inaugurate 220-KV Lalian Grid Station

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan is cutting ribbon to inaugurate 220-KV Lalian Grid Station

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurates 220-KV Lalian Grid Station

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan inaugurates 220-KV Lalian Grid Station

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addressing a press conference

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif addressing a press conference