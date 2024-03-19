Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chairing a meeting.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chairing a meeting.
APP14-190324 ISLAMABAD: March 19 – Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chairing a meeting.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chairing a meeting.
APP14-190324
ISLAMABAD: March 19 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services