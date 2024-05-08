Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain in a discussion with the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Zahid Hamidi

- Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar to visit Pakistan on Thursday (May 9)
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb in a meeting with the delegation of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA)
- Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb called on by the Ambassador of France to Pakistan Nicholas Galey
- Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom Baroness Sayeeda Warsi called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar addressing a press conference
Pakistan's National News Agency