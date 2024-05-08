Secy religious affairs chairs Zoom meeting, ensures Hajj pilgrims’ smooth experience

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (APP): Secretary Religious Affairs, Zulfiqar Haider, on Wednesday convened a pivotal Zoom meeting to discuss the forthcoming Hajj operation.

The meeting saw the participation of Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro alongside four directors from Makkah, who collectively provided a comprehensive briefing on the upcoming pilgrimage.

Emphasizing the significance of the pilgrimage, Secretary Zulfiqar stressed the need for the provision of all conceivable facilities to ensure a smooth experience for Hajj pilgrims. He underscored the importance of incorporating feedback and opinions from the pilgrims into the operational framework, affirming their special significance during the Hajj operation.

Secretary Zulfiqar further directed the compilation of data through surveys to gauge the ongoing Hajj operation’s efficacy.

He made it unequivocally clear that any negligence or lethargy among officials would not be tolerated during this critical period.

Addressing logistical arrangements, the director General Hajj revealed the hiring of three Tawafa companies to facilitate the pilgrims in Mina and Arafat during the Hajj. Additionally, it was disclosed that all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims would be accommodated in Madina in Markazia, while they would be allocated residences in Makkah at various locations, including Aziziya, Batha Quraish, and Hai Naseem.

Highlighting the comprehensive preparations, Director Facilitation and Cooperation Ahmed Nadeem Khan confirmed the readiness of all departments involved in providing facilities for Hajj pilgrims.

Medical provisions for Pakistani pilgrims were outlined by the Director of Hajj Medical Mission, who assured the availability of medical facilities through two hospitals and dispensaries in Makkah and Madina.

Furthermore, the Director Moavin assured about the Moavineen-e-Hujjaj’s readiness to fulfill their responsibilities regarding accommodation, food, and travel facilities in Makkah and Madina.