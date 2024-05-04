Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh inaugurates the Henggeng & Agricultural Industrial Unit at North Free Zone.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh inaugurates the Henggeng & Agricultural Industrial Unit at North Free Zone.
GWADAR: May 04 
GWADAR: May 04 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh is being briefed about the New International Gwadar Airport.
GWADAR: May 04 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs visits the New Gwadar International Airport.
GWADAR: May 04 – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs visits the New Gwadar International Airport.

