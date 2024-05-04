Pakistan downs hosts Malaysia in Azlan Shah Cup

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP): Pakistan’s national hockey team made a triumphant start in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, defeating hosts Malaysia by 5-4 in a thrilling match on the first day on Saturday.

Sufiyan Khan, Pakistan’s drag flicker, scored a hat-trick, while Zakriya Hayat and Abu Bakar Mahmood contributed one goal each to the team’s victory.

The Pakistan hockey team would face Korea in their second match on Sunday (May 5).

This win was a significant boost for the Pakistan team, and they would look to carry this momentum forward in the tournament.

The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup was a prestigious international hockey competition, and Pakistan’s participation is a testament to the country’s rich hockey heritage and talent.