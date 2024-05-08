Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar met with representatives from Sargodha & Attock Bar Associations

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar met with representatives from Sargodha & Attock Bar Associations
APP61-080524 ISLAMABAD: May 08 - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar met with representatives from Sargodha & Attock Bar Associations. APP/IQJ/TZD
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar met with representatives from Sargodha & Attock Bar Associations
APP61-080524
ISLAMABAD: May 08 – 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services