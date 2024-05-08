Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar met with representatives from Sargodha & Attock Bar Associations

- Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
- Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori welcomes Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, H.E. Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy
- French ambassador meets Finance minister
- Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad participate in the roundtable panel discussion of Central Banks Governors and Presidents of Stock Exchange markets of different countries at Annual Investment Meeting (AIM Congress
- The delegation of Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association called on the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain and discussed matters related to the auto industry
Pakistan's National News Agency