Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the second meeting of Monitoring Committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures at Finance Division.
ISLAMABAD

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a key note at National Women Police Conference at Serena Hotel in Federal Capital

Joint Parliamentary delegation from Pakistan is headed by Senator Farooq H. Naek and includes Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Members of National Assembly of Pakistan is currently in Manama on the invitation of IPU and the Parliament of Bahrain for participation in the 146th IPU Assembly and related meetings from 11th to 15th March, 2023 held at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB)

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed a seminar on "Reviving Economic Stability through Strengthening of Public Financial Management (PFM) organized by Finance Ministry

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a virtual meeting with H.E Ms. Sri Mulyani, Finance Minister of Indonesia

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet

Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi addressing to the “Launching of PEC E-Gateway" ceremony at Local Hotel

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar addressing a press conference

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman delivered a keynote speech at the launch event of the policy brief on “Domestic Violence” by the National Commission for Human Rights Pakistan

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar chairing a committee meeting to identify government properties about 1000 sqyd for utilization in PPP mode

Minister of State at the German Foreign Office, H.E. Dr. Tobias Lindner called on Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman at the Ministry of Climate Change

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting at the establishment of passport offices, at Finance Division

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting on Pakistan’s assistance to Turkey & Syria earthquake victims and remodeling of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at Finance Division

