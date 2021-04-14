Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop through combined harvester machine in their... PhotosFeature Photos Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop through combined harvester machine in their field Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:04 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-140421 FAISALABAD: April 14 - Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop through combined harvester machine in their field. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem ALSO READ An attractive view of sunflower field in the outskirts of the City RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road Farmers cover chaff (husk from wheat) with mud after thrashing wheat crop in the field Farmers busy in harvesting wheat crop in their field