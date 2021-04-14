Baisakhi festival observed at Punja Sahib amid COVID-19 SOPs

Attock, Apr 14 (APP):About 818 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived here in the early hours of Wednesday to observe the religious festival of Baisakhi at the Gurdwara Panja Sahib.

The Baisakhi festival, which is celebrated to mark the beginning of a new harvest season, was observed with strict adherence to anti-COVID-19 standing operating procedures (SoP) as wearing of mask was mandatory for every pilgrim to enter into the Sikh temple.

Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPCP) President Sardar Satwant Singh, speaking on the occasion, said the tradition of celebrating the festival in the Sub-continent was centuries old.

He said special prayers were offered by the Sikh community for the safety and prosperity of the country in the wake of novel coronavirus.

Harpal Singh Jalla, leader of Indian Sikh pilgrims, said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again won the hearts of his community by allowing them to participate in the Baisakhi festival at Gurdwara Panja Sahib after a gap of one year.

Deputy Secretary Shrines Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Imran Gondal said the ETPB and PSGPC made all the arrangements for traveling, accommodation, meal, security and medical assistance to Sikh yatrees to make their stay comfortable.

The Sikhs from India would visit different Gurdwaras during their stay from April 12-22, including a night stay at Kartarpur for the first time in history. On April 22, they would depart for India via JCP Wagaha after completion of their pilgrimage.

Gondal said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had especially relaxed the COVID-19 restrictions for Sikh yatrees to send a message of Pakistan’s love and affection for the Sikh brethren across the world.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Special Adviser for Minorities Wazirzada and Secretary Abandoned Waqf Property were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on their arrival, 818 Indian Sikhs led by Jatha Leader Sardar Harpal Singh and Deputy Leader Amrit Jait Singh were received by Assistant Commissioner Zaneera Jalil and SP Investigation Attock Dr. Amara Shirazi along with other senior officers.

