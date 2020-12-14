Home Photos Feature Photos Farmers busy in covering plants with plastic sheet to protect from chilled... PhotosFeature Photos Farmers busy in covering plants with plastic sheet to protect from chilled weather Mon, 14 Dec 2020, 7:15 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-141220 CHINIOT: December 14 - Farmers busy in covering plants with plastic sheet to protect from chilled weather. APP photo by Muhammad Ali APP26-141220 ALSO READ People sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Farmers busy in harvesting sugarcane crop in their field People sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city Youngsters sitting around fire to keep them warm during chilled weather in the city