PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Famous Columnist and author Senator Irfan Siddiqui holds his book titled Gurez Paa Mosamoon ki Khushboo at the launching ceremony along with seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham and others at Arts Council. Thu, 29 Dec 2022, 11:55 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP44-291222 KARACHI: December 29 – Famous Columnist and author Senator Irfan Siddiqui holds his book titled Gurez Paa Mosamoon ki Khushboo at the launching ceremony along with seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham and others at Arts Council. APP/SDQ/ABB APP44-291222 KARACHI: