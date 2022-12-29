Famous Columnist and author Senator Irfan Siddiqui holds his book titled Gurez Paa Mosamoon ki Khushboo at the launching ceremony along with seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham and others at Arts Council.

Famous Columnist and author Senator Irfan Siddiqui holds his book titled Gurez Paa Mosamoon ki Khushboo at the launching ceremony along with seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham and others at Arts Council.
APP44-291222 KARACHI: December 29 – Famous Columnist and author Senator Irfan Siddiqui holds his book titled Gurez Paa Mosamoon ki Khushboo at the launching ceremony along with seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham and others at Arts Council. APP/SDQ/ABB
Famous Columnist and author Senator Irfan Siddiqui holds his book titled Gurez Paa Mosamoon ki Khushboo at the launching ceremony along with seasoned journalist Mehmood Sham and others at Arts Council.
APP44-291222 KARACHI:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Students performing tableau during 24th Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of Britain Group of Schools & Colleges at Arts Council

Students performing tableau during 24th Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of Britain Group of Schools & Colleges at Arts Council

SSP Rao Naeem Shahid distributes awards during annual prize distribution ceremony organized by Britain School and Colleges Arts Council

SSP Rao Naeem Shahid distributes awards during annual prize distribution ceremony organized by Britain School and Colleges Arts Council

Students performing tableau during annual prize distribution ceremony organized by Britain School and Colleges Arts Council

Students performing tableau during annual prize distribution ceremony organized by Britain School and Colleges Arts Council

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman addressing a seminar on 'Rights of Marginalized Communities -Issues and Challenges' on the occasion of International Minority Rights Day at Arts Council of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman addressing a seminar on ‘Rights of Marginalized Communities -Issues and Challenges’ on the occasion of International Minority...

Students performing tableau during children festival organized by ISS at arts council

Students performing tableau during children festival organized by ISS at arts council

Second session of the third day of the 15th World Urdu Conference, "Children's Literature in the 21st Century" organized by the Arts Council of Pakistan is being moderated by Ali Hassan Sajid. Dr. Naeemuddin Kanwal Mahmood Sham, Saleem Mughal, Abdul Rahman Momin, Seema Siddiqui and Sana ghauri are also present.

Second session of the third day of the 15th World Urdu Conference, “Children’s Literature in the 21st Century” organized by the Arts Council of...

DEO Special Education Ghazala Majid distribute prize among the participant during special children funfair to mark with international disable day organized by Special Education Department at Arts council.

DEO Special Education Ghazala Majid distribute prize among the participant during special children funfair to mark with international disable day organized by Special Education...

Students performing tableau on the eve of international disabled day organized by Special Education Department at Arts council

Students performing tableau on the eve of international disabled day organized by Special Education Department at Arts council

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the opening ceremony of 15th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the opening ceremony of 15th International Urdu Conference at the Arts Council of Pakistan

3-day "Pakistan Music Festival" concluded

3-day “Pakistan Music Festival” concluded

Students performing tableau at the Universal Children Day at Faisalabad Arts Council

Students performing tableau at the Universal Children Day at Faisalabad Arts Council

Visitors taking keen interest in handmade traditional display stuff on a stall during literary festival organized by Media Lyceum and Arts Council.

Visitors taking keen interest in handmade traditional display stuff on a stall during literary festival organized by Media Lyceum and Arts Council.