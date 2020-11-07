Home Photos General Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: November 07 – Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos FAISALABAD: November 07 – Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din along with DC Muhammad Ali is listening to the problems of the people from an open court at Circuit House. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Sat, 7 Nov 2020, 8:05 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP70-07 FAISALABAD: November 07 - Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din along with DC Muhammad Ali is listening to the problems of the people from an open court at Circuit House. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP70-07 ALSO READ FAISALABAD: November 07 - Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din along with DC Muhammad Ali are visiting and checking model Bazaar at Jhang Road. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FAISALABAD: November 07 – Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din along with DC Muhammad Ali are visiting and checking model Bazaar... FAISALABAD: October 23 – Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer ud Din checking sale of wheat flour at Sahulat Bazaar in Kaleem Shaheed...