Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: November 04 – A vendor displaying "Sangara" to attract the customers... PhotosFeature Photos FAISALABAD: November 04 – A vendor displaying "Sangara" to attract the customers on his handcart in a local market. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem Wed, 4 Nov 2020, 5:54 PM APP19-04 FAISALABAD: November 04 - A vendor displaying "Sangara" to attract the customers on his handcart in a local market. APP photo by Muhammad Waseem APP19-04 ALSO READ PESHAWAR: November 03 A young vendor displaying traditional sweet item to attract the customers while shuttling in a local market in Hashtnagri area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum SARGODHA: November 03 – A vendor displaying old woolies to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood ISLAMABAD: October 23 – A vendor displaying second hand ladies bags to attract the customers at his roadside setup. APP photo by Saeed-ul-Mulk