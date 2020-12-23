Home Photos General Coverage Photos Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at APP Headquarters Wed, 23 Dec 2020, 6:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP39-231220 ISLAMABAD: December 23 - Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at APP Headquarters. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh APP39-231220 ALSO READ Girls decorating Christmas tree at St. Francis Xavier Church in connection with Christmas celebrations RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Special Assistant to Punjab CM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations Christians attending candle light ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations outside a church Christians performing in a tableau during a ceremony to mark Christmas celebrations in a church