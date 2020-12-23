PESHAWAR, Dec 23 (APP): Regi Club defeated Afghan Club by five goals in the ongoing Peshawar District Inter-Club Football Championship being played here at Tahmas Football Stadium organized by District Sports Officer Peshawar and District Local Government Peshawar.

In the match played, Regi Club showed its best performance and defeated Afghan Club by 5-0, in which Alamgir and Siraj scored two goals each while Usman scored one goal. District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah, Admin Officer Irshad Khan, Match Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Shah, International Footballer Aajez Shakoor and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

More than 20 clubs are participating in the tournament including Lucky Star, Malik Saad Club, Afghan Club, Regi Club, Aajez Club, Muslim Star Club, Khyber Afridi Club, University Club, Shaheen Club, King Star, Chamkani Club, Zariab Club, Shaheen Club. , Strike and Defender Club, Hawks Club, etc.

Former international footballer and skipper of the National team Basit Kamal was also present on this occasion. Earlier in the opening match, Malik Saad Football Club defeated Lucky Star Club by 5-4. No team could score a goal till the stipulated time after which both were awarded five penalty kicks which were given on which the team of Malik Saad Football Club won by 5-4.

Talking to media, DSO Tehseenullah Khan said the efforts were being made to provide maximum opportunities to the players to come forward and this tournament was a link in the same chain.

He hoped that more Inter-Club competitions in other Games would be organized. “We have no shortage of talent and that talent needs to polish through competitions,” he added. He said the opportunities and facilities should be provided to the players for which they were striving hard.