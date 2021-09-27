Devotees making bread (roti) at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations

Devotees making bread (roti) at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations
APP71-270921 LAHORE: September 27 - Devotees making bread (roti) at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP71-270921 LAHORE:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR