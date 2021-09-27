A malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations

APP68-270921 LAHORE: September 27 – A malang performing Dhamal at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP69-270921 LAHORE: September 27 – A malang smoking cigarette at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP70-270921 LAHORE: September 27 – A malang performing with traditional musical instrument at Data Darbar during the 978th Urs celebrations of Data Ali Hajveri (RA) as a large number of people arrives to attend the 3-day Urs celebrations. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari

