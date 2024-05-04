Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit in Banjul

APP38-040524 GAMBIA: May 04 – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit in Banjul. APP/ABB
