- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit in Banjul.
- Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
- 1st Women’s Library with govt-private partnership inaugurated
- Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets with Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the sidelines of the 15th Islamic Summit in Banjul
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif distributing Awards among the high performing officers of the Federal Board of Revenue
