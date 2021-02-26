Deputy DG Information Service Academy (ISA) Islamabad, Ms Samina Farzeen delivers a lecture to the participants of 48th CTP Courses in Civil Services Academy

Home Photos General Coverage Photos Deputy DG Information Service Academy (ISA) Islamabad, Ms Samina Farzeen delivers a...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosDeputy DG Information Service Academy (ISA) Islamabad, Ms Samina Farzeen delivers a lecture to the participants of 48th CTP Courses in Civil Services Academy Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 7:14 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-260221 LAHORE: February 26 - Deputy DG Information Service Academy (ISA) Islamabad, Ms Samina Farzeen in a group photo with the participants of 48th CTP Courses in Civil Services Academy. APP photo by Amir KhanAPP27-260221APP28-260221APP29-260221RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPlayers in action during cricket match between Imran Khan Academy Cricket Club & Qasimabad Sports Club teams during All Pakistan S & S T-20...ECO Postal Staff College starts online training courses, seminars