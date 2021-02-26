Home Photos Feature Photos A large number of youngsters busy in kiting despite of ban in...PhotosFeature PhotosA large number of youngsters busy in kiting despite of ban in the city, needs the attention of the concerned authorities Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 7:13 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-260221 RAWALPINDI: February 26 – A large number of youngsters busy in kiting despite of ban in the city, needs the attention of the concerned authorities. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP23-260221APP24-260221ALSO READ A herd of buffalos walking on the rail tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concern authoritiesRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of kites seen in the skies despite of ban on kiting in the city, needs the attention of the concerned authoritiesA view of stagnant water accumulated in front of Railway quarters and needs the attention of concerned authoritiesA herd of buffalos walking on the rail tracks may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concern authorities