Country Representative of World Bank Najy Benhassine and Secretary Economic Affairs Division Dr. Kazim Niaz sign a joint communiqué on Mutual Cooperation between World Bank and the Government of Pakistan, in the presence of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
ISLAMABAD: May 08 –

