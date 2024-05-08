World Bank’s Regional Vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser, along with a delegation including country representative Najy Benhassine called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

- Naqvi visits CDA for briefing on administration, management, development
- Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar met with representatives from Sargodha & Attock Bar Associations
- Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada
- Ethiopian embassy holds business forums in collaboration with KCCI, KATI
Pakistan's National News Agency