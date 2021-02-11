Home Photos Feature Photos Children on the way to home from school in a traditional horse... PhotosFeature Photos Children on the way to home from school in a traditional horse driven cart at Pakistan Chowk Thu, 11 Feb 2021, 6:48 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP42-110221 KARACHI: February 11 - Children on the way to home from school in a traditional horse driven cart at Pakistan Chowk. APP Photo by Saeed Qureshi APP42-110221 ALSO READ Children enjoying swing at a local park in the federal capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoying swing at a local park in the federal capital Children enjoying the bathing from water supply tanker at Jamshoro Gypsy children enjoying swing in a local park