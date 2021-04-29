Home Photos Feature Photos Children enjoying to play around the model of a fighter jet installed... PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoying to play around the model of a fighter jet installed at the green belt area Thu, 29 Apr 2021, 8:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-29 ISLAMABAD: April 29 Children enjoying to play around the model of a fighter jet installed at the green belt area. APP photo by Saleem Rana RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children enjoying to play cricket in front of closed shops of Cloth Market in Provincial Capital A motorcyclist on the way under the cover of cloth to protect from rain that experienced the City Families enjoying train ride at Karachi Zoological Garden in Provincial Capital