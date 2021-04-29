A view of closed shops of Raja Bazaar at 6 o'clock as per announcement of authorities as precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19 pandemic in the city
APP17-29 RAWALPINDI: April 29 - A view of closed shops of Raja Bazaar at 6 o'clock as per announcement of authorities as precautionary measures to avoid COVID-19 pandemic in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia

